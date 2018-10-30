A man and woman were shot Tuesday morning at the Budget Inn off Watson Boulevard.

According to Warner Robins Police, they responded to a shots fired call around 6:30 a.m.

When they got to the motel, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the hip and a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Both injuries were non-life threatening and the pair have already been released from the hospital.

Jennifer Parson with WRPD says they are looking for a shooter, but it is believed the shooter and victims knew each other and that it wasn’t random.

Detectives also believe a fight may have led to the shooting.

A description of the suspect is not available at this time.

Anyone with information can call Det. Paul Peck at 478-302-5380.

