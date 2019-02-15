Houston County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Warner Robins Thursday night.

According to Lieutenant Kent Bankston with the Houston County Sheriff's Office, two men were shot outside of El Barrio Food Market around 7:30 p.m. Bankston says one man was taken to the hospital in Houston County and the other to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon.

Right now, they don’t know who is responsible for the shooting or why it happened.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 478-542-2125.