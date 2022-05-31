2 shot, teen arrested after attempted armed robbery at Macon restaurant

It happened around 10:15 p.m. at the American Faves and Mo on Pio Nono Avenue.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened on Monday night.

According to a press release, it happened around 10:15 p.m. at the American Faves and Mo on Pio Nono Avenue.

A 16-year-old boy entered the store with a gun, jumped over the counter, and demanded money from the register.

The store manager, who also had a gun, saw what was happening and ran towards the teen.

He and the teen got into a fight. Another store employee came to help the manager and also began fighting.

During the fight, the teen was shot in the leg and the employee was shot in the shoulder.

The teen and the employee were taken to Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance and both are listed in stable condition.

Investigators are continuing to investigate the incident and charges are pending.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.