2 teens killed in head-on collision in Baldwin County

GSP says the two boys weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Two teens were killed Monday in an accident on GA 22 in Baldwin County.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a 2001 Acura driven by 17-year-old Tyrese Wright was going west on the highway near Watson Reynolds Road.

A 2019 Freightliner was driving in the eastbound lane near the same location.

GSP says “for unknown reasons,” the driver of the Acura -- Wright -- lost control and traveled across the double yellow lines.

The Freightliner and Acura then collided head-on, killing both Wright and his passenger, identified as 18-year-old Jonathan Jarrett.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 42-year-old from Hiram, was unharmed.

Georgia State Patrol says Wright and Jarrett were ‘unrestrained’ at the time of the accident.

The accident is still under investigation.