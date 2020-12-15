2 teens killed in head-on collision in Baldwin County

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Two teens were killed Monday in an accident on GA 22 in Baldwin County.
According to Georgia State Patrol, a 2001 Acura driven by 17-year-old Tyrese Wright was going west on the highway near Watson Reynolds Road.
A 2019 Freightliner was driving in the eastbound lane near the same location.
GSP says “for unknown reasons,” the driver of the Acura -- Wright -- lost control and traveled across the double yellow lines.
The Freightliner and Acura then collided head-on, killing both Wright and his passenger, identified as 18-year-old Jonathan Jarrett.
The driver of the Freightliner, a 42-year-old from Hiram, was unharmed.
Georgia State Patrol says Wright and Jarrett were ‘unrestrained’ at the time of the accident.
The accident is still under investigation.
