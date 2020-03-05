MACON, Ga. — Bibb County investigators are looking for a man and woman wanted in connection with the death of a 51-year-old man.

Last Thursday, Randall Head was found behind Ollie’s Bargain Outlet down a wooded embankment with a stab wound to the neck, according to the sheriff's office.

RELATED: Death of Macon man found behind Ollie’s being investigated as homicide

He was last seen leaving his home on Saturday, April 25 and was reported missing by his father on Monday, April 27, deputies say.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, and now investigators are looking for an unidentified man and woman shown in store security footage.

Anyone with information on who the two people could be or where they are can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

BSO

