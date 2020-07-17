2-year-old hit, killed by driver in Twiggs County

Investigators say the child ran across the road to be with her grandmother at her mailbox and was hit by a teen driver

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a 2-year-old was hit and killed by a teen driver Thursday night.

According to a news release, Twiggs County 911 was called around 9 p.m. for a small child being hit by a car on Hill-Brown Road.

Four minutes later, a deputy arrived at the scene and the deputy started CPR immediately.

It was reported to deputies that the 2-year-old was being watched by her grandmother at the time of the accident.

The child’s grandmother said she went to check her mailbox across the road and the child stayed in the driveway.

The child ran out of the driveway and into the road and was hit by a passing vehicle.

The driver, a 15-year-old, was driving with two adults in the vehicle.

The child died from her injuries around 9:45 p.m. and Sheriff Darren Mitchum requested the state patrol to investigate the accident.