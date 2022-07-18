2-year-old shot and killed in Bleckley County

A 4-year-old was also shot and is undergoing surgery.

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — One child is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Bleckley County on Monday morning, according to the Bleckley County Sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened just after midnight when deputies found a 2-year-old shot and killed. A 4-year-old child was also shot and transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon to undergo surgery.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is providing assistance in the investigation. The shots were not fired from within the home, according to the release.

The death has been ruled a homicide. Anyone with information can contact Lt. Jeff Simpson of the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office at 478-934-4545 or the GBI Eastman Office at 478-374-6988, 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.