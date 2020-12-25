2-year-old shot in head while playing with gun at Christmas gathering in Macon

The girl found and was playing with the gun.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are investigating the shooting of a 2-year-old girl on Christmas day.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the toddler found a firearm during a Christmas gathering and was playing with it when it went off.

The bullet hit her in the head and she was taken to Navicent Health Medical Center.

The accident happened at 4416 Mumford Road, Kingston Garden Apartments around 3:30 p.m.

No one else was injured. The condition of the girl is unknown at this time.

This is in the early stages of the investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with any information can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.