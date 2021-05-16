20-year-old Milledgeville woman dies after being shot in Jones County

Jada Simmons was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed in Jones County early Sunday morning.

Chief Deputy Coroner Stacy Garland says she was called to the scene around 4 a.m.

According to the Jones County Facebook page, it happened during a large party being held at 810 Nitrogen Road.

Deputies and investigators have just finished executing a search warrant at the crime scene and will continue working to identify the person responsible, according to the post.

The victim was identified as Jada Simmons, of Milledgeville.

Simmons was the mother of a 1-year-old. Next of kin has been notified.

If you were present at the party or you have any information please contact the Jones County Sheriff's Office at 478-986-3489.

