x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

20-year-old woman shot at Waffle House airlifted out of Sandersville

This is a developing story.
Credit: 13WMAZ
Generic Developing Story image

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — A 20-year-old woman was airlifted out of Sandersville after being shot in a Waffle House parking lot early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Sandersville Police Department, around 3 a.m. the Uniform Patrol Division and the Criminal Investigation Division responded to the Waffle House.

According to a Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the woman was shot during crossfire and was flown to a trauma center at an Augusta Hospital.  

Anyone with information can call, Captain Parker at 478-232-2628 or 478-552-3121.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back here for more information.

    

Related Articles