20-year-old woman shot at Waffle House airlifted out of Sandersville

This is a developing story.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — A 20-year-old woman was airlifted out of Sandersville after being shot in a Waffle House parking lot early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Sandersville Police Department, around 3 a.m. the Uniform Patrol Division and the Criminal Investigation Division responded to the Waffle House.

According to a Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the woman was shot during crossfire and was flown to a trauma center at an Augusta Hospital.

Anyone with information can call, Captain Parker at 478-232-2628 or 478-552-3121.