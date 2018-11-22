Monroe Co. — Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for any information regarding the theft of more than 200 railroad cross ties.

According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the new cross ties were reportedly stolen from the Smarr area around 3 a.m. Monday morning.

Lt. Ricky Davis with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Norfolk Southern says the ties were worth thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information on the theft can call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7048.

