The Georgia National Fair announced its concert lineup Monday morning.

This year’s fair begins on Thursday, Oct. 4.

----------------

The two ticketed shows this year will be

Vanilla Ice and Salt N Pepa; and

Travis Tritt with the Charlie Daniels Band.

The I Love the 90s show with Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, Tone Loc, All 4 One and Young MC will be on Saturday, Oct. 6 in Reaves Arena and tickets are $40.

Travis Tritt, Charlie Daniels and Outlaws will be performing on Saturday, Oct. 13 in Reaves Arena and tickets are $40.

Tickets go on sale Aug, 24 at www.georgianationalfair.com and include include admission to the fair for the day of the show.

The free concert lineup will be announced later Monday and this story will be updated with that information.

