Final suspect convicted in 2018 murder of Dodge County couple

Demarcus Blash will now spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole

CHESTER, Ga. — One of the men who killed a Dodge County couple in 2018 was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole.

13WMAZ has been covering this case since it happened in April 2018, when four teenagers were charged with killing Wendell and Jain Williams in their Chester home.

Three of the four have already pleaded guilty, and on Friday, a Dodge County jury convicted the fourth – Demarcus Blash.

District Attorney Tim Vaughn says Blash is the one who organized the home invasion and shot Wendell in his easy chair. The jury found Blash guilty on all 13 counts, including: murder, malice murder, and armed robbery.

Gary Pennamon, Martez Gordon and Kojak Thomas have already been sentenced to life WITH the possibility of parole. The four killers’ ages at the time ranged from 16 to 19.

In 2018, Jain’s cousin Sandra Williams, said the couple would do anything for anybody.

"Wendell and Jain would have given you the shirt off their back, they were good people, they loved God, they loved their church, so we just don't understand why," Williams said.

Investigators still aren’t sure why the four teens targeted the couple. Vaughn says they were killed before they could even react.

“It’s really unsettling they were targeted the way they were. They were not wealthy people,” Vaughn told 13WMAZ.