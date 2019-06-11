MACON, Ga. — Voters across Central Georgia took to the polls on Tuesday to vote on many things, from SPLOSTS to city council races and everything in between.

Here’s how some of the most important races ended, along with the election results.

BIBB COUNTY

Voters in Bibb County agreed to continue the ESPLOST, which would fund renovations on Rutland Middle, Rutland High, Howard Middle and Howard High.

CENTERVILLE

Michael Evans kept Post 3 on the Centerville City Council with 64% of the vote.

Voters in Centerville also said YES to Sunday Brunch alcohol sales.

DUBLIN

Voters in Dublin voted NO on continuing the ESPLOST, which would have made improvements to Dublin High School.

LAURENS COUNTY

Voters in Laurens County said YES to ESPLOST and YES to the bond referendum so new schools and athletic facilities could be built.

MONROE COUNTY

Voters in Monroe County said NO to a T-SPLOST, but it was close with a 52-48 split.

WARNER ROBINS

The race for Post 2 on the Warner Robins City Council ended with a runoff between Eric Langston and Charles Bibb. The vote split on that election was 37% Langston, 34% Bibb and 30% Baughier.

The race for Post 4 on the Warner Robins City Council ended with incumbent Tim Thomas being unseated by Kevin Lashley in a 60-40 percent vote split.

The race for Post 6 on the Warner Robins City Council ended with incumbent Larry Curtis keeping his seat with 51% of the vote.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Joel Cochran narrowly avoided the possibility of a runoff by taking 53% of the vote to become the next sheriff.

If your county or city wasn’t listed above, you can still view full election results by clicking here.

