ATLANTA — We’re less than 24 hours from the SEC Championship on 13WMAZ. You can watch the Georgia Bulldogs take on the LSU Tigers for the SEC Crown at 4 p.m.

But on Friday afternoon, fans were getting pumped up for the big game at the Georgia World Congress Center.

The Dr. Pepper SEC FanFare brought both fan bases together. Everywhere you turn, you’ll be met with a sea of red and black, with a little purple and gold sprinkled in.

No matter which team you're rooting for, most fans agreed that SEC FarFare is a pretty cool experience filled with dozens of interactive games, activities, and even TV shows being filmed just feet away from the crowd.

FanFare ends Friday night at 8 p.m. and then picks back up Saturday from 9 a.m. until the 4 p.m. kickoff.

Saturday’s festivities include pep rallies for both teams and some celebrity guests.

UGA’s pep rally is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. while LSU’s is set for 1:45 p.m.

The SEC Network's pregame show, SEC Nation, will also broadcast live from SEC FanFare on Saturday from 1- 4 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 years of age.

For a full breakdown of who you can expect to see there on Saturday, click here.

