PERRY, Ga. — The 30th Anniversary of the Georgia National Fair was a record-breaking year for the fairgrounds as it set a record for attendance.

According to a news release, the total number of people who attended the fair this year was 565,533.

That’s a 5% increase over the previous record set in 2016, which was 536,840 visitors.

Additionally, three of the days this year set new records for individual day attendance.

Thursday, Oct. 10 had 66,314 visitors

Friday, Oct. 11 had 74,199 visitors

Saturday, Oct. 12 had 96,910 visitors

The news release says they attribute the new records to a combination of excellent weather, planning and leadership.

Executive director Stephen Shimp says they offered more discounted admission days, promotional food offers and 11 free concerts.

Next year’s fair will take place slightly later in October from Oct. 8-18, 2020.

