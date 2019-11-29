MACON, Ga. — Nearly two months of preparation will come to an end tonight as this year’s downtown Macon Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza begins.

This year’s light display promises to be more interactive than ever, according to the man behind the magic, Bryan Nichols.

Nichols started stringing trees with lights on Oct. 1 and says kids will be able to walk up, push buttons, and make trees change colors. He also says there will be singing Christmas trees with faces.

The month-long free light show will also use projectors and synchronize live with a Macon Pops orchestra performance.

The Friday, Nov. 29, opening night starts at 6 p.m. and includes a live concert by the Macon Pops that goes until 7:30 p.m.

Then, every night from Saturday, Nov. 30 to Jan. 3, the lights will stay on from 6-10 p.m.

