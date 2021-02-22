The GHSA basketball championship playoffs start Tuesday and games will run until the title matches, which are scheduled for the week of March 10

Several Central Georgia high school basketball teams are seeking a state title this year, and their first shot at it will be this week.

Round 1 games of the 2020-21 GHSA basketball championship will be played Tuesday and Wednesday.

The following games involve Central Georgia teams -- a bolded name means it's a home game.

1A Private Boys

Brookstone vs Stratford

Heritage, Newnan vs FPD (FPD advances due to COVID forfeit)

(FPD advances due to COVID forfeit) MDS vs Trinity Christian

1A Public Boys

BEST vs Wilkinson County

Social Circle vs Taylor County

Fulton Academy vs Hancock Central

Quitman vs Dublin

Macon County vs Lincoln County

Crawford County vs Drew Charter

Mitchell County vs Dooly County

Telfair County vs Pelham

2A Boys

Jeff Davis vs Washington County

Woodville-Tompkins vs Northeast

Bleckley vs Swainsboro

Putnam County vs Thomasville

3A Boys

Crisp County vs Johnson-Sav

Upson Lee vs Windsor Forest

SE Bulloch vs Peach County

4A Boys

Perry vs Dougherty County

West Laurens vs Monroe

Bainbridge vs Baldwin

Westover vs Westside (Macon)

5A Boys

Union Grove vs Veterans

Locust Grove vs Warner Robins

6A Boys

Northside vs Westlake

Houston County vs N. Atlanta

1A Private Girls

Newnan vs Stratford

MDS vs Brookstone

FPD vs Trinity Christian

1A Public Girls

Bowdon vs GMC

Mt Zion vs Hancock Central

Seminole County vs Dublin

Taylor County vs Commerce

ACE vs Armuchee

Macon County vs Lake Oconee

Wilkinson County vs Trion

Wilcox County vs Pelham

Telfair vs Calhoun County

2A Girls

Toombs County vs Washington County

Northeast vs East Laurens

Dodge County vs Woodville-Tompkins

Putnam County vs Early County

3A Girls

Upson-Lee vs bye (Upson-Lee advances)

4A Girls

West Laurens vs Cairo

Monroe vs Westside

Bainbridge vs Baldwin

5A Girls

Jones County vs Warner Robins

6A Girls

Hughes vs Houston County

Northside vs Westlake