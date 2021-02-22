MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is of our most recent basketball highlights.
Several Central Georgia high school basketball teams are seeking a state title this year, and their first shot at it will be this week.
Round 1 games of the 2020-21 GHSA basketball championship will be played Tuesday and Wednesday.
The following games involve Central Georgia teams -- a bolded name means it's a home game.
1A Private Boys
- Brookstone vs Stratford
- Heritage, Newnan vs FPD (FPD advances due to COVID forfeit)
- MDS vs Trinity Christian
1A Public Boys
- BEST vs Wilkinson County
- Social Circle vs Taylor County
- Fulton Academy vs Hancock Central
- Quitman vs Dublin
- Macon County vs Lincoln County
- Crawford County vs Drew Charter
- Mitchell County vs Dooly County
- Telfair County vs Pelham
2A Boys
- Jeff Davis vs Washington County
- Woodville-Tompkins vs Northeast
- Bleckley vs Swainsboro
- Putnam County vs Thomasville
3A Boys
- Crisp County vs Johnson-Sav
- Upson Lee vs Windsor Forest
- SE Bulloch vs Peach County
4A Boys
- Perry vs Dougherty County
- West Laurens vs Monroe
- Bainbridge vs Baldwin
- Westover vs Westside (Macon)
5A Boys
- Union Grove vs Veterans
- Locust Grove vs Warner Robins
6A Boys
- Northside vs Westlake
- Houston County vs N. Atlanta
1A Private Girls
- Newnan vs Stratford
- MDS vs Brookstone
- FPD vs Trinity Christian
1A Public Girls
- Bowdon vs GMC
- Mt Zion vs Hancock Central
- Seminole County vs Dublin
- Taylor County vs Commerce
- ACE vs Armuchee
- Macon County vs Lake Oconee
- Wilkinson County vs Trion
- Wilcox County vs Pelham
- Telfair vs Calhoun County
2A Girls
- Toombs County vs Washington County
- Northeast vs East Laurens
- Dodge County vs Woodville-Tompkins
- Putnam County vs Early County
3A Girls
- Upson-Lee vs bye (Upson-Lee advances)
4A Girls
- West Laurens vs Cairo
- Monroe vs Westside
- Bainbridge vs Baldwin
5A Girls
- Jones County vs Warner Robins
6A Girls
- Hughes vs Houston County
- Northside vs Westlake
