x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Here are all the Central Georgia schools in the first round of the GHSA basketball championship

The GHSA basketball championship playoffs start Tuesday and games will run until the title matches, which are scheduled for the week of March 10

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is of our most recent basketball highlights.

Several Central Georgia high school basketball teams are seeking a state title this year, and their first shot at it will be this week.

Round 1 games of the 2020-21 GHSA basketball championship will be played Tuesday and Wednesday.

The following games involve Central Georgia teams -- a bolded name means it's a home game.

1A Private Boys

  • Brookstone vs Stratford
  • Heritage, Newnan vs FPD (FPD advances due to COVID forfeit)
  • MDS vs Trinity Christian

1A Public Boys

  • BEST vs Wilkinson County
  • Social Circle vs Taylor County
  • Fulton Academy vs Hancock Central
  • Quitman vs Dublin
  • Macon County vs Lincoln County
  • Crawford County vs Drew Charter
  • Mitchell County vs Dooly County
  • Telfair County vs Pelham

2A Boys

  • Jeff Davis vs Washington County
  • Woodville-Tompkins vs Northeast
  • Bleckley vs Swainsboro
  • Putnam County vs Thomasville

3A Boys

  • Crisp County vs Johnson-Sav
  • Upson Lee vs Windsor Forest
  • SE Bulloch vs Peach County

4A Boys

  • Perry vs Dougherty County
  • West Laurens vs Monroe
  • Bainbridge vs Baldwin
  • Westover vs Westside (Macon)

5A Boys

  • Union Grove vs Veterans
  • Locust Grove vs Warner Robins

6A Boys

  • Northside vs Westlake
  • Houston County vs N. Atlanta

1A Private Girls

  • Newnan vs Stratford
  • MDS vs Brookstone
  • FPD vs Trinity Christian

1A Public Girls

  • Bowdon vs GMC
  • Mt Zion vs Hancock Central
  • Seminole County vs Dublin
  • Taylor County vs Commerce
  • ACE vs Armuchee
  • Macon County vs Lake Oconee
  • Wilkinson County vs Trion
  • Wilcox County vs Pelham
  • Telfair vs Calhoun County

2A Girls

  • Toombs County vs Washington County
  • Northeast vs East Laurens
  • Dodge County vs Woodville-Tompkins
  • Putnam County vs Early County

3A Girls

  • Upson-Lee vs bye (Upson-Lee advances)

4A Girls

  • West Laurens vs Cairo
  • Monroe vs Westside
  • Bainbridge vs Baldwin

5A Girls

  • Jones County vs Warner Robins

6A Girls

  • Hughes vs Houston County
  • Northside vs Westlake

RELATED HEADLINES

Former Baldwin Brave, Iowa Hawkeye Michael Reaves passes at 54

FPD senior needs your votes to send him to national three-point contest