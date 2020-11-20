Fort Valley's Hope Church plans to feed 2,000 at annual 'Feed the City' event

This year, the event will be drive-thru only due to COVID-19. Volunteers will put one turkey and two boxes of food in every car.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The 23rd Annual Feed the City event in Fort Valley will provide 2,000 turkeys for families in need on Saturday.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at Hope Church on Sullivan Road and Lead Pastor Jordan Poole says they won't stop until all the food is given out.

"We simply want to feed people, give them a turkey and some food at a time of year when people need it," he said. "We all know, now more than ever, people are in need."

This year, the event will be drive-thru only due to COVID-19. Volunteers will put one turkey and two boxes of food in every car.

"This food literally feeds the city," Poole said.

He took over the church from his father seven years ago, but says they knew this was an event that needed to keep happening.

"We just keep doing it because I feel, we feel as a church community, that this is what the church should be and needs to be doing," he said.

Poole says even though kids haven't been in the schools, there have been a large amount of donations from the school systems.

Churches, businesses, Walmart and individuals have also given what they could this holiday season, and it's paying off in more ways than one.

"It's about the community of people. It's not about one church, it's about the community coming together," he said. "It doesn't just get handed out on the day, but it goes to several different food banks."

Poole asks for patience for Saturday as volunteers will be working hard to quickly put food in cars. If you want to volunteer, you can email: ftcvolunteer@iamhope.church.