2020 Main Street Macon Christmas Parade canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Organizers said they felt they could not safely put on the parade as scheduled this year

MACON, Ga. — The 2020 Main Street Macon Christmas Parade has been officially canceled.

Alex Morrison with the Macon-Bibb Urban Development Authority confirmed to 13WMAZ Tuesday morning that the parade, scheduled for Dec. 6, will not be happening this year.

Morrison said the parade committee felt they could not safely put the annual event on and follow COVID-19 distancing guidelines.

At this time, the 2021 parade is still scheduled to take place.

According to the Visit Macon website, this year’s theme was “It's Beginning To Look A LOT Like Christmas."