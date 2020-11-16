2020 Warner Robins Christmas Parade canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Organizers say they are planning on making next year's parade the biggest one yet

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from 2019's parade.

The 2020 Warner Robins Christmas Parade is the latest event to fall victim to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Rigby’s Entertainment Complex made the announcement with a Facebook post.

It says they spent “countless hours” trying to find a way that participants and viewers could enjoy the tradition while staying safe, but they ultimately couldn’t make it work.

“2020 has been a difficult year and definitely a learning experience in what our county can survive together. We will keep our spirit this year and move onto planning the biggest best parade ever for next year,” wrote Rigby’s.

They concluded by thanking their supporters and small businesses in Warner Robins.

Last month, both Dublin and Macon announced they’d be canceling their annual parades for the same reason and announced their intentions to resume in 2021.

Macon’s annual Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza is still scheduled to begin on Nov. 27.