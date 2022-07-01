Here's who won in the 2021-22 United Way of Central Georgia Jeff Smith Auto Raffle

The drawing was held Friday evening.

MACON, Ga. — United Way of Central Georgia and Jeff Smith Automotive announced the winner of a major prize on Friday.

Anyone who purchased a ticket to enter the 15th Annual Jeff Smith United Way Auto Raffle had the chance to win a new vehicle.

Cedric Corbin from Macon won a new car.

His four choices were: a 2021 Kia Sportage EX, 2021 Dodge Charger, 2021 Ford Ranger, or a 2021 Ford Escape.

Other winners include:

$500 gift card -- Catherine Beatty from Macon

$500 gift card -- Judy Mobley from Byron

National Championship Package (2 tickets to UGA vs Alabama, 3-night accommodations at the Hyatt Place Indianapolis Airport Hotel, transportation to Indianapolis) -- Jack Myers from Warner Robins

All proceeds from raffle ticket sales go directly to United Way of Central Georgia to help overcome generational poverty in Central Georgia and advance the common good.