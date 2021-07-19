x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

List: 2021 back-to-school events, giveaways in Central Georgia

The start of school is just around the corner, so here's a list of events to help your student prepare

Here's a list of back to school events happening in Central Georgia.

BALDWIN

Back-to-School Bash

  • Who: Baldwin County School District
  • When: July 23 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. 
  • Where: Lakeview Academy at 220 North ABC Street in Milledgeville
  • All activities will be held outside on school grounds.

BIBB

Back-to-School Registration Bash

  • Who: Boys & Girls Club of Central Georgia
  • When: July 24 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. 
  • Where: King-Danforth Unit at 1301 Shurling Drive in Macon
  • Free backpacks, school supplies, lunch, arts and crafts, a raffle for $250 gift cards, tours of the clubs, and DJ.

Back-to-School Bash and Vendors Expo

  • Who: Tremont Temple Church
  • When: July 24 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Where: 5263 Bloomfield Road in Macon
  • School supplies, backpacks, small business vendors, food trucks, outdoor games, and DJ.
  • COVID-19 testing and vaccine ID required

Back-to-School Bash

  • Who: TBrenardMantique
  • When: July 25 from 1-4 p.m.
  • Where: Alexander Ballroom at 3670 Eisenhower Parkway in Macon
  • Giving away free school supplies & free food. Also, fun activities such as a game truck, face painting, bounce houses, 360 photo booth, CPR training, specialized treats and more.

Drive-thru Back-to-School Bash 2021

  • Who: Bibb County School District
  • When: July 30 from 9 a.m. to noon
  • Where: Ed Defore Sports Complex at 2851 Heath Rd
  • Free school supplies, school uniform shirts (while supplies last), face masks, COVID-19 vaccines and more. Must be a Bibb Schools student and families must remain in their cars.

Back-to-School Supply Giveaway

  • Who: Overtyme Bar & Grill & Silverbax Kidz
  • When: August 7 from noon - 3 p.m.
  • Where: 2455 Pio Nono Avenue in Macon
  • School supply giveaway, free hot dogs and hamburgers for kids, bounce houses and a DJ.

HOUSTON

Back-to-School Bash

  • When: July 23 from 9 a.m. to noon
  • Where: CB Watson Primary School at 61 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Centerville; Centerville Elementary at 450 N. Houston Lake Blvd in Centerville; Perry High School at 1307 North Avenue in Perry
  • Free school supplies, backpacks, resources and lunch.

Back-to-School Bash

  • Who: Grace for Eternity Outreach and Daniella Edmund
  • When: July 31 from noon - 5 p.m.
  • Where: Boys & Girls Club at 115 Wallace Drive in Warner Robins
  • Bookbag giveaway

PEACH

Back-to-School Drive

  • Who: Impala Nation, Royalty Jeeperz
  • When: July 31 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Where: North Peach Park at West White Road in Byron
  • Free supplies for kids of all ages

PULASKI

Back-to-School Bash

  • Where: Central Georgia Technical College's Hawkinsville Workforce Development Center (HWDC) at 243 Warner Robins Hwy in Hawkinsville
  • When: July 20 from 4-6 p.m.
  • Free school supplies, free food, free haircuts and more; First 200 kids will get free water ice from The Grub Shack

Did we miss any in your county? Send us an email at news@13wmaz.com

BACK-TO-SCHOOL DATES

Dooly – July 28

Wilcox - July 30

Wilkinson – July 30

Bibb County – Aug 2

Crawford – Aug 2

Monroe – Aug 2

Peach – Aug 2

Taylor - Aug 2

Twiggs – Aug 2

Houston – Aug 3

Macon County - Aug 3

Baldwin – Aug 4

Dodge – Aug 4

Johnson – Aug 4

Jones – Aug 4

Treutlen – Aug 4

Dublin City Schools – Aug 5

Bleckley – Aug 6

Washington – Aug 6

Wheeler – Aug 6

Telfair – Aug 9

Laurens – Aug 10

RELATED STORIES

Baldwin County Schools providing students with school supplies this year

'I know I'm going to love this': New Bibb teachers excited to get into the classroom