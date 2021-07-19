List: 2021 back-to-school events, giveaways in Central Georgia

Here's a list of back to school events happening in Central Georgia.
BALDWIN
Back-to-School Bash
- Who: Baldwin County School District
- When: July 23 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Where: Lakeview Academy at 220 North ABC Street in Milledgeville
- All activities will be held outside on school grounds.
BIBB
Back-to-School Registration Bash
- Who: Boys & Girls Club of Central Georgia
- When: July 24 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Where: King-Danforth Unit at 1301 Shurling Drive in Macon
- Free backpacks, school supplies, lunch, arts and crafts, a raffle for $250 gift cards, tours of the clubs, and DJ.
Back-to-School Bash and Vendors Expo
- Who: Tremont Temple Church
- When: July 24 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Where: 5263 Bloomfield Road in Macon
- School supplies, backpacks, small business vendors, food trucks, outdoor games, and DJ.
- COVID-19 testing and vaccine ID required
Back-to-School Bash
- Who: TBrenardMantique
- When: July 25 from 1-4 p.m.
- Where: Alexander Ballroom at 3670 Eisenhower Parkway in Macon
- Giving away free school supplies & free food. Also, fun activities such as a game truck, face painting, bounce houses, 360 photo booth, CPR training, specialized treats and more.
Drive-thru Back-to-School Bash 2021
- Who: Bibb County School District
- When: July 30 from 9 a.m. to noon
- Where: Ed Defore Sports Complex at 2851 Heath Rd
- Free school supplies, school uniform shirts (while supplies last), face masks, COVID-19 vaccines and more. Must be a Bibb Schools student and families must remain in their cars.
Back-to-School Supply Giveaway
- Who: Overtyme Bar & Grill & Silverbax Kidz
- When: August 7 from noon - 3 p.m.
- Where: 2455 Pio Nono Avenue in Macon
- School supply giveaway, free hot dogs and hamburgers for kids, bounce houses and a DJ.
HOUSTON
Back-to-School Bash
- When: July 23 from 9 a.m. to noon
- Where: CB Watson Primary School at 61 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Centerville; Centerville Elementary at 450 N. Houston Lake Blvd in Centerville; Perry High School at 1307 North Avenue in Perry
- Free school supplies, backpacks, resources and lunch.
Back-to-School Bash
- Who: Grace for Eternity Outreach and Daniella Edmund
- When: July 31 from noon - 5 p.m.
- Where: Boys & Girls Club at 115 Wallace Drive in Warner Robins
- Bookbag giveaway
PEACH
Back-to-School Drive
- Who: Impala Nation, Royalty Jeeperz
- When: July 31 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Where: North Peach Park at West White Road in Byron
- Free supplies for kids of all ages
PULASKI
Back-to-School Bash
- Where: Central Georgia Technical College's Hawkinsville Workforce Development Center (HWDC) at 243 Warner Robins Hwy in Hawkinsville
- When: July 20 from 4-6 p.m.
- Free school supplies, free food, free haircuts and more; First 200 kids will get free water ice from The Grub Shack
Did we miss any in your county? Send us an email at news@13wmaz.com
BACK-TO-SCHOOL DATES
Dooly – July 28
Wilcox - July 30
Wilkinson – July 30
Bibb County – Aug 2
Crawford – Aug 2
Monroe – Aug 2
Peach – Aug 2
Taylor - Aug 2
Twiggs – Aug 2
Houston – Aug 3
Macon County - Aug 3
Baldwin – Aug 4
Dodge – Aug 4
Johnson – Aug 4
Jones – Aug 4
Treutlen – Aug 4
Dublin City Schools – Aug 5
Bleckley – Aug 6
Washington – Aug 6
Wheeler – Aug 6
Telfair – Aug 9
Laurens – Aug 10
