Bibb County Schools announces 2021 graduation dates

The district says high school principals also decided not to hold prom this year, but alternate events to celebrate seniors will be planned

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District has announced when seniors will be able to receive their diplomas this year.

Ceremonies are planned for Wednesday, May 26 through Friday, May 28. All of them will be held at the Macon Coliseum and streamed on the district’s site.

Here are the ceremonies broken down by date and time:

Central High School - Wednesday, May 26, 3 p.m.

Southwest High School - Wednesday, May 26, 7 p.m.

Northeast High School - Thursday, May 27, 3 p.m.

Rutland High School - Thursday, May 27, 7 p.m.

Howard High School - Friday, May 28, 3 p.m.

Westside High School - Friday, May 28, 7 p.m.

Because of current state regulations regarding COVID-19 and gatherings, capacity will be limited in the Coliseum to 30%, so each student will be receiving five tickets.

The district says teachers have previously been allowed in without a ticket, but due to limited seating, they must present one this year.

Tickets must be displayed to enter the gates of the parking lot and then again at the door for entry.

There will be metal detectors, handheld wanding and bag searches for security purposes, and only clear bags will be allowed inside.

The district also says high school principals made the decision NOT to host proms this spring and that the decision was collaborative between the high schools. They will plan different events to celebrate seniors.