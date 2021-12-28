People in Macon can recycle their Christmas trees at 'Bring One for the Chipper' event

If you haven't thrown out your Christmas tree yet, there's a place you can recycle it!

MACON, Ga. — You already recycle paper and plastic, so why not your Christmas tree?

Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful will hold its annual Bring One for the Chipper event Saturday, Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the vacant parking lot next to Burger King in downtown Macon.

It's a way for people to recycle their Christmas trees, and it's free to the entire community. Just make sure all the lights and decorations are off of it before you take it in!

Free mulch and cherry trees will be available for pickup while supplies last.

This year marks the 31st annual tree drive done by the foundation. Bring One for the Chipper has allowed Georgians to recycle over six million trees since its start in 1990.

Recycled trees are taken and recycled into mulch that gets donated to playgrounds, government beautification projects, parks and individual yards.

In certain communities, trees are also transformed into fish habitats at local lakes.