DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin organizers have canceled the 2021 Dublin Laurens St. Patrick's Festival due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to a post on the Dublin Laurens St. Patrick’s Festival Committee's Facebook page, the decision was made due to "the unlikelihood that large gatherings will be able to be held safely in any capacity in the coming months." The post says the committee could not invest the time, money, and volunteers needed to plan the event without being able to ensure that it would be safe to hold the festival.
The committee says that they will begin planning the event for 2022 next year. This would have been the 56th year for the St. Patrick's Festival.