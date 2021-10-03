Looking for new wheel estate? 2021 FMCA RV expo rolls into Perry

You can check it out through Saturday afternoon at the Georgia National Fairgrounds

PERRY, Ga. — If you noticed a lot of RVs cruising down the interstate this week, you’re not alone, but there is a reason for it. The Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA) International Convention is going on at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry.

1,200 RVs are calling Central Georgia for the next few days and they come in all shapes, sizes, and price ranges.

Taylor Hormann says one of the most expensive rigs in Perry this weekend, the American Eagle 45G, comes with three cameras inside the refrigerator. You also get heated floors for a price tag of about $750,000.

“There's two mattresses that operate independently," he said while standing in front of the bed. That allows one person to sleep and the other to stay up reading.

You’ll also have plenty of real estate to take a shower.

“We have a big rainfall showered as well as big porcelain slabs. It almost looks like marble,” he said.

If you’re on a budget, you might want to shift gears and roll up to the campsite in the Paradigm 310RL. It’s fifth wheel design means you’ll haul it on your truck and it’ll run you about $78,000.

“[There are] three air conditioners throughout, so you’ll have one in your living room, one right in your kitchen, one right in your bedroom,” said Nathan Ogletree.

He says you can cook on stainless steel appliances while you’re chilling out and enjoying LED lighting throughout the space.

He also says no matter what you’re looking for in a COVID-19 world, RVs are popular.

“People who would never be outside… that’s the way they want to travel. They’re not wanting to go to hotel rooms. They’re not going to want to go to cruise ships, so you have your own home on wheels,” said Ogletree.

It’s $10 to get into the show and you won’t be able to take in the seminars, but you can check out the RVs on displays and other vendors. It ends Saturday afternoon.