Hundreds gather in Perry for Freedom Fireworks 4th of July celebration

The event at the Georgia National Fairgrounds was one of the last Independence Day celebrations that happened this year

PERRY, Ga. — Hundreds of people from all over Central Georgia spent their evening at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry watching fireworks and enjoying a live music performance by American Idol’s Caleb Hutchinson.

A common theme among most folks there was happiness that they could spend time together after COVID-19 canceled plans last year.

Darlene Spikes says she’s happy to be able to celebrate the Fourth of July since she and her family stayed home in 2020.

“I love the scenery. I love being with family and friends and just being out. COVID had us in the house. I just want to get out and breathe a little bit and enjoy,” said Spikes.

The Freedom Fireworks in Perry concluded dozens of Independence Day celebrations in the region.