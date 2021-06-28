The Commodores, 98 Degrees performing at 2021 Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair has announced the free concert lineup for this year’s fair, and there are some big names to help celebrate the fair’s 31st year.
- Thursday, October 7 – Gary Puckett & Union Gap
- Friday, October 8 – Riverstreet
- Saturday, October 9 – Hotel California
- Sunday, October 10 – Southside Worship
- Monday, October 11 - Darryl Worley
- Tuesday, October 12 – Sawyer Brown
- Wednesday, October 13 – The Commodores
- Thursday, October 14 – 98 Degrees
- Friday, October 15 – Clay Walker
- Saturday, October 16 – The Grapevine
- Sunday, October 17 - Rumba Latina
Just like in 2019, all the shows will take place at the Georgia National Stage and are FREE.
2019’s lineup included names like Diamond Rio, George Clinton and Confederate Railroad.
