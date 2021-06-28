The Commodores, 98 Degrees performing at 2021 Georgia National Fair

Country singer Darryl Worley will also take the stage

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair has announced the free concert lineup for this year’s fair, and there are some big names to help celebrate the fair’s 31st year.

Thursday, October 7 – Gary Puckett & Union Gap

Friday, October 8 – Riverstreet

Saturday, October 9 – Hotel California

Sunday, October 10 – Southside Worship

Monday, October 11 - Darryl Worley

Tuesday, October 12 – Sawyer Brown

Wednesday, October 13 – The Commodores

Thursday, October 14 – 98 Degrees

Friday, October 15 – Clay Walker

Saturday, October 16 – The Grapevine

Sunday, October 17 - Rumba Latina

Just like in 2019, all the shows will take place at the Georgia National Stage and are FREE.

2019’s lineup included names like Diamond Rio, George Clinton and Confederate Railroad.

