2021 Georgia National Fair opens today, here's what you need to know

From admission and ride pricing to parking and hours of operation, we've got it all right here.

PERRY, Ga. — The excitement for the 2021 Georgia National Fair is at an all time high, especially because it was cancelled due to the pandemic last year.

Just to stay on the safe side, the fairgrounds say that they have safety precautions in place this year.

Marketing and Business Development Director Maggie Dimes says people are encouraged to social distance, wear masks and come fully vaccinated.

The fair also changed their fair policy, teenagers 16 and under must have a parent or guardian with them after 5 p.m.

Dimes says, they are anticipating their biggest crowd yet, and just want everyone to be safe.

"So, there's not really a lot of changes. We've obviously got some new vendors this year, new entertainment to see, we have the COVID precautions that we're encouraging. But, we really do want everyone to come back and have fun, and remember and celebrate the fair as you've always known and loved it," she said.

They are offering vaccines on certain days at the fair to anyone who wants one, according to Dimes.

You can enjoy all of the fair food, animals, music and fun when gates open at 3 p.m. Thursday.

ADMISSION

The fair runs through October 17, and if you don't go on a discounted day, this is what you can expect to pay.

For people 11 to 59, it's $15

60 and up, it's $10

Kids 10 and under, you get in free with a paying adult

Thursday is one of the discounted days, but, it's not the only one the fair is having.

Here are the others:

Monday is Patriotic Day, meaning military members and immediate family get in free

Tuesday and Wednesday, those 11 and up all pay the same price of $10

Next Thursday, college students, it's your day! If you have a valid college ID, you'll only pay $10

RIDES

But what about the rides? That also costs money. So, armband days are probably music to your ears -- and there will be plenty of them this year.

The fairground says they'll be available Thursday, Friday and Monday through Friday the second week for $25.

On the last day, you can get one for $30.

PARKING

What about parking? That won't cost you anything! But, there are some rules you'll need to follow.

General public parking and gate entrance will not be available at the south gate lot

be available at the south gate lot You will be able to park and enter through the west, north and east parking lots and gates

The fair will not allow traffic to enter the fairgrounds after 8:30 p.m. each night

allow traffic to enter the fairgrounds after 8:30 p.m. each night If you're already at the site before 8:30 p.m., you will be able to buy a ticket and enter

HOURS OF OPERATION (Except for opening day)

Gates open: 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Food and outside vendors: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

McGill Marketplace: 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. (Monday-Friday), 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Georgia Grown Building, Heritage Hall and Miller-Murphy-Howard: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Midway: 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. (Monday-Friday), 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.(Saturday and Sunday)

Here's a fun fact:

In 1990, when the first annual Georgia National Fair happened... the fairgrounds says some of the concerts that year included the Temptations, Tanya Tucker, and Lee Greenwood.