2021 Georgia National Fair tickets on sale now

Excitement is building for the fair's return after COVID cancelled the 2020 edition

PERRY, Ga. — The 2021 Georgia National Fair is set to begin in a month and tickets for this year’s event are now on sale.

It runs from Oct. 7-17 and advance tickets are limited.

Ticket prices are as follows: $15 for ages 11-59, $10 for ages 60 and up, and children 10 and younger are free with a paying adult.

If you want to go every day, it’ll cost you $95 and a two-day pass is $25.

The fair says armband ride days this year are Oct 7-8 ($25), 11-15 ($25), and 17 ($30). Remember, those do not include admission, just certain rides.

Concert performers are as follows:

Thursday, October 7 (Sneak-a-Peek Day) – Gary Puckett & Union Gap

Friday, October 8 – Riverstreet

Saturday, October 9 – Hotel California

Sunday, October 10 – Southside Worship

Monday, October 11 (Patriotic Day – admission free for military and immediate family with ID) - Darryl Worley

Tuesday, October 12 (Terrific Tuesday) – Sawyer Brown

Wednesday, October 13 (WOW Wednesday) – The Commodores

Thursday, October 14 (College Day - $10 admission for college students with valid ID) – 98 Degrees

Friday, October 15 – Clay Walker

Saturday, October 16 – The Grapevine

Sunday, October 17 (Last Blast) - Rumba Latina

All the shows will take place at the Georgia National Stage and are FREE with admission.