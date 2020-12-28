Georgia National Fairgrounds prioritizes safety at 2021 Georgia National Rodeo

The Georgia National Fairgrounds says multiple safety measures will be in place, like significantly reduced seating and mask wearing

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agriculture Center had to cancel some 2020 events because of the pandemic, including the Georgia National Fair.

As we get ready to head into 2021, the Georgia National Rodeo is still scheduled for Feb. 18-20.

Keaton Walker with the Georgia National Fairgrounds says multiple safety measures are in place, and seating is reduced by about 4,000 people. Masks are also required.

Additionally, the seats will be sold in pods of even numbers between 2 to 10 -- each pod will be six feet apart.

"They're going to sit about 1,700 people, so that is a significant decrease, but what we have done, you know, we've made sure that the way that we have it set is first and foremost, again, safety," said Walker.

The Dean sisters,16-year-old Maddie and 14-year-old Maelee, have attended this event for the past five years.

"We always enjoy getting to go with our friends and our family, and it's a tradition that's been going on for a long time. I think one of my favorite memories is just seeing all the cowboys go out there do their best to win some money," said Maddie.

They say they would've been disappointed if the event was canceled.

"It's something that we always look forward to and so I'm very thankful that we are able to have the rodeo because I'm extremely excited to attend it," said Maelee.

Walker says she hopes the new year brings a sense of normalcy for the Fairgrounds.

"2020 has been very odd for everyone and as we were preparing for 2021, we have been trying to figure out ways to make everything happen," she said.

For more information on the fair and how to purchase tickets, visit here.