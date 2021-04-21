2021 Georgia Strawberry Festival postponed to May 8

This year's festival has been pushed back two weeks due to the threat of severe weather

REYNOLDS, Ga. — One of Georgia’s sweetest celebrations is being moved back two weeks from its originally scheduled date to May 8, 2021.

Organizers say the change is because of the threat for severe weather on April 24, but all the events are still a go at the same time on the new date.

That includes things like a 5K run, Berry Blast Ball Tournament, wiener dog races, cake walks and the strawberry pie eating contest.

MORE SPRING EVENTS

Crawford County's Jug Fest is scheduled for May 15.

A new event will be happening this year at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry. May Days on the Midway event is scheduled for May 20-31. The fairgrounds says it’ll have all the rides, games, and food you’d expect at a carnival. Admission will be free, with armbands and ride tickets available on-site.

The Forsythia Festival in Monroe County is also mounting a comeback, although the 2021 edition will be held in May rather than March like in previous years. It will be the weekend of May 22-23, and there will be enhanced safety measures to slow the spread of COVID.

The 35th Annual Georgia Peach Festival – home of the ‘world’s largest peach cobbler’ -- will take place right before the start of summer. The first part of the shared festival will be in Fort Valley on June 4-5 and then in Byron on June 12.