'It means a lot': Parents excited about in-person graduation at Middle Georgia State University

University leaders decided to hold six, in-person ceremonies over three days to follow COVID-19 guidelines

MACON, Ga. — Middle Georgia State's Class of 2021 got to walk across the stage in person this year. Graduate Kiera Casion wasn't sure it would happen with the pandemic.

"It was a very tough year. A lot of fear, a lot of frustration, but we pushed through," said Casion.

She's graduating with a degree in early childhood elementary special education. Her parents, Tenesha Canidate and Brian Casion, are the two guests she was allowed to bring.

"I was very excited to see her finally get to this stage and to get finished. It means a lot," said Canidate.

"Very proud. We've known since day one that she wanted to be an educator, so we pushed for that, she's pushed and worked very hard, so we're very proud of her," said Casion.

Chief of Staff, Ember Bentley, and her staff made the decision to hold an in-person ceremony in March, following Gov. Brian Kemp's announcement to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

"We're still strongly encouraging masks, social distancing, we're doing full sanitizing, the hand sanitizing stations. We're sanitizing the space in between ceremonies. We were able to space out the ceremonies this year, so each school has the opportunity to have their own ceremonies," said Bentley.

They held two ceremonies a day over a three-day period, for a total of six graduation ceremonies. Graduates sat with their family members in a "pod" style instead of sitting next to classmates.

Casion and her family felt safe and happy to experience the moment in-person.

"It seems pretty controlled and safe, so I hope everybody enjoyed and good job," said Canidate.

"I think it's great that you can have your family members congratulate you at one of the highest moments in your life, and it's just great to be in-person now," said Casion.

Masks are required inside the Recreation and Wellness Center. All graduation ceremonies will be live streamed on the university website and will be available to watch after the ceremonies.