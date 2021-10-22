2021 Macon Burger Week is right around the corner! Here are the participants

Each specialty burger will cost you around $10, and organizers are asking for patience as the pandemic has impacted restaurants everywhere.

MACON, Ga. — The 2021 edition of Macon Burger Week is right around the corner! The fourth year of the event is slated to take place Nov. 1-7.

Visit Macon and Georgia Beef Board have announced the 15 participating restaurants.

Bearfoot Tavern

Bianca's Grill

Buffalo's Cafe

Cashman's Pub

Fatty's Pizza (2nd Street location)

Grey Goose Player's Club

Lazy Susan Tapas Bar

Macon Beer Company

Ocmulgee Brewpub

Parish on Cherry

Satterfield's Barbeque

Tommy's Bakery

Tzango Cocina

Yollah Social Kitchen and Garden

Felicia's Cake Factory

Taylor Evans, the director of public relations for the Georgia Beef Board, says the whole point of the week is to throw a "fun celebration" to promote beef.

"It's become a community-wide event," she said.

One major change diners will see this year is the cost. The burgers will be $10 at each restaurant; a step up from from last year's $7 price point.

"It's been a hard year for all of our restaurants," said Evans. "Even though it's a smaller pool of restaurants, they're still producing high-quality burgers for our community to enjoy."

Evans says it's important to remember that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted businesses in several ways.

"We really want to heavily encourage our community to treat the restaurants right," she said. "It's gonna be busy."

And don't forget to bring your MBW passport!

Each participating restaurant has a stamp for when you try their burger. At the end of the week, send in your stamped passport to be entered to win some prizes from the Georgia Beef Board -- including some burger-themed socks.

You can mail it to PO Box 28230, Macon, Ga. 31221.

This year, they have two new awards to go along with their People's Choice, which is where people vote for their favorite burger.

They are the Cleverly Created Burger Award, where anonymous judges will vote on the most creative burger, and the Most Beef Sales, which will go to the restaurant who sells the most beef by the pound.