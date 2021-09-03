List: 2021 Macon Labor Day Road Race road closings

If you're planning on taking Vineville to or from downtown Macon, there are some road closings you'll need to know

MACON, Ga. — The Labor Day Road Race is back this year and with it are some road closings you’ll want to know about.

The race is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 and all traffic headed into downtown Macon on Vineville Avenue will be blocked starting at 7 a.m.

The 5K road race will start at 7:30 a.m. Traffic leaving downtown on Vineville will be rerouted at Hines Terrace.

The 10K road race will start at 8 a.m. at Run Fit Sports on Forsyth Road. The outside lane of Forsyth Road, Vineville Avenue, all the way to the intersection of Forsyth Street and DT Walton Sr Way will be affected.

The roads will stay blocked until all racers have the area. There will be traffic control at all the intersections below:

Forsyth Road to Vineville Avenue

Vineville Avenue to Forsyth Street

Forsyth Street to DT Walton Sr.Way (behind city hall)

DT Walton to Popular Street

Popular Street to First Street

First Street to Cherry Street

Cherry Street to Cotton Avenue

Cotton Avenue to Second Street

Second Street to Walnut Street

Walnut Street to Seventh Street

Seventh Street into Central City Park

The sheriff’s office expects the roads to reopen fully by 11 a.m.