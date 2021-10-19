Ocmulgee River Festival returns this year in Hawkinsville

After missing last year due to COVID-19, the Pulaski Chamber of Commerce is brings the community together.

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — If you're looking for some fall festivities, check out the Ocmulgee River Festival. On Saturday, October 23 at 11 a.m., you can head on down to Mile Branch Park and take part in crafts, live music, and games. Activities run until 11 p.m.

There will also be a full concert by Luke Martin, duck races on the river, a classic car show, and food.

Pulaski Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marre Cleghorn says the festival was a "3 a.m. thought" by her and the former director.

“People didn't know as much about the river as they needed to so we wanted to come up with something that would bring more people to Hawkinsville to see how beautiful the river is here, so we came up with a festival that circled around the river,” said Cleghorn.

Everyone is encouraged to stay until dark because the night will end with a fireworks show right on the river.