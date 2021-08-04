2021 Perry Dogwood Festival cancelled due to severe weather threat

Fans of the Dogwood Festival will have to wait another year to celebrate

PERRY, Ga. — The city of Perry has canceled the Dogwood Festival, which was scheduled to happen this weekend at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

They say it’s due to the threat of severe weather forecasted for this weekend. It also affects the Hops & Chops event that was supposed to be at Bodega Brew.

It's the second year in a row the event has been called off, though the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coming up later this spring

April 24 - Georgia Strawberry Festival in Reynolds. It promises a packed schedule starting with a 5K run and Berry Blast Ball Tournament, and transitioning into several cake walks and the strawberry pie eating contest in the afternoon.

May 15 - Crawford County Jug Fest

May 20-31 - May Days on the Midway at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds says it’ll have all the rides, games, and food you’d expect at a carnival. Admission will be free, with armbands and ride tickets available on-site. (Note: This is a new event and the fair is still planned for October.)

May 22-23 - Monroe County Forsythia Festival