List: 2021 Veterans Day events in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Here is a list of all the Veterans Day celebrations and events happening around Central Georgia in 2021.
BALDWIN
Georgia Military College Veterans Day Parade
- When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
- Where: GMC Grant Parade Field
GMC Liberty Tree Planning
- When: Nov. 11 at noon
- Where: West Lawn of GMC Campus in Milledgeville
BIBB
Middle Georgia State University and Macon-Bibb Host Veterans Day Ceremony
- When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
- Where: Coleman Hill
Macon Cemetery Preservation Corporation Veterans Day program
- When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
- Where: Historic Linwood Cemetery (on Walnut between Grant and Pursley)
Macon-Bibb NAACP Veterans Day luncheon
- When: Nov. 11 from noon to 3 p.m.
- Where: Greater Little Rock Baptist Church on Felton Avenue
1st Annual Macon Veterans Cup – Macon Mayhem
- When: Nov. 12 and 13
HOUSTON
City of Centerville Veterans Day Ceremony
- When: Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.
- Where: Center Park Pavilion at 103 E. Church St.
Veterans Day Ceremony in Warner Robins
- When: Nov. 11 at 11:11 a.m.
- Where: Homer J. Walker Civic Center (outside) at 700 Watson Blvd.
- In connection with 12th Annual Ride to City Hall on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. leaving from various locations, including The American Legion Post 172
2nd Annual Vetsgiving Dinner
- When: Nov. 18 from 3-7 p.m.
- Where: VFW Post 6605 at 1011 Corder Rd
- RSVP encouraged, but not required
- Contact Michelle Sluka: 478-224-5525
WASHINGTON
3rd Annual Free Drive-Thru Lunches for Veterans & Spouses
- When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
- Where: Washington County Regional Medical Center at 610 Sparta Rd.
- Veteran ID required
OTHER
21st Annual U.S Military Appreciation Night - Golden Corral
- When: Nov. 11 from 5-9 p.m.
- Where: Golden Corral
- Veteran ID Required
- A free buffet meal and drink to current veterans and current members of the military – including active-duty service members, reservists and National Guardsmen
Do you know of any events celebrating Veterans Day in Central Georgia that aren't listed? Email them to us at news@13wmaz.com.