Local News

List: 2021 Veterans Day events in Central Georgia

Find out how Central Georgia is celebrating our veterans this year and how you can participate.

MACON, Ga. — Here is a list of all the Veterans Day celebrations and events happening around Central Georgia in 2021.

BALDWIN

Georgia Military College Veterans Day Parade 

  • When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
  • Where: GMC Grant Parade Field

GMC Liberty Tree Planning

  • When: Nov. 11 at noon
  • Where: West Lawn of GMC Campus in Milledgeville

BIBB

Middle Georgia State University and Macon-Bibb Host Veterans Day Ceremony

  • When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
  • Where: Coleman Hill

Macon Cemetery Preservation Corporation Veterans Day program

  • When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
  • Where: Historic Linwood Cemetery (on Walnut between Grant and Pursley)

Macon-Bibb NAACP Veterans Day luncheon

  • When: Nov. 11 from noon to 3 p.m.
  • Where: Greater Little Rock Baptist Church on Felton Avenue

1st Annual Macon Veterans Cup – Macon Mayhem

  • When: Nov. 12 and 13

HOUSTON

City of Centerville Veterans Day Ceremony

  • When: Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.
  • Where: Center Park Pavilion at 103 E. Church St.

Veterans Day Ceremony in Warner Robins

  • When: Nov. 11 at 11:11 a.m.
  • Where: Homer J. Walker Civic Center (outside) at 700 Watson Blvd.
  • In connection with 12th Annual Ride to City Hall on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. leaving from various locations, including The American Legion Post 172

2nd Annual Vetsgiving Dinner

  • When: Nov. 18 from 3-7 p.m.  
  • Where: VFW Post 6605 at 1011 Corder Rd
  • RSVP encouraged, but not required
  • Contact Michelle Sluka: 478-224-5525

WASHINGTON

3rd Annual Free Drive-Thru Lunches for Veterans & Spouses

  • When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
  • Where: Washington County Regional Medical Center at 610 Sparta Rd.
  • Veteran ID required

OTHER

21st Annual U.S Military Appreciation Night - Golden Corral

  • When: Nov. 11 from 5-9 p.m.
  • Where: Golden Corral 
  • Veteran ID Required
  • A free buffet meal and drink to current veterans and current members of the military – including active-duty service members, reservists and National Guardsmen

Do you know of any events celebrating Veterans Day in Central Georgia that aren't listed? Email them to us at news@13wmaz.com.

