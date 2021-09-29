2021 Warner Robins election guide: Key dates, voter registration, and candidates

The deadline to register to vote in November is Oct. 4. Early voting starts Oct. 12, and Election Day is Nov. 2.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Voters in the International City will be electing a new mayor and city council members in November.

13WMAZ wants to help you with everything you'll need to know before going to the polls.

Bookmark this page as it will be updated the closer we get to the election.

KEY DATES

The deadline to register to vote in November is OCT. 4.

Early voting begins on Tuesday, Oct. 12. and runs through Oct. 29. That includes two days of Saturday voting (Oct. 16 and 23).

Election Day is Nov. 2, 2021.

ARE YOU REGISTERED?

You can check on your voter registration status or request an absentee ballot at the Secretary of State's MyVoterPage here.

CHANGES IN 2021

In addition to the location change below, ID is now required for both in-person and mail-in voting. You can read more on upcoming changes by clicking here.

WHERE DO I VOTE?

The new home of the Houston County Board of Elections is 2030 Kings Chapel in Perry. For early voting, you can report there or the Houston Health Pavilion in Warner Robins. On Election Day, you must go to your municipal precinct.

WHAT ARE THE RACES?

There are four: Mayor and City Council Posts 1 (At-large), 3 and 5.

WHO IS RUNNING?

Mayor: Randy Toms (I), Stephen Baughier, LaRhonda Patrick

Mayor Toms is the incumbent. Baughier is an accountant, and Patrick is an attorney -- both grew up in Warner Robins.

Toms says he hopes voters will trust him with another four years in office. One of the first things on his agenda is to develop a downtown for the city.

He says some things he's done well include renovating and developing the parks and recreation, and adding police jobs.

Baughier says his focus will be what is best for the city and the people who live there.

“I'm running because like a lot of citizens in Warner Robins, they, after eight years, would like to see a change to city hall, and I think that I can be a breath of fresh air and provide some different types of leadership in that position,” said Baughier.

Baughier says his goals include: improving the city's financial health, encouraging growth and economic development, and investing in the police and fire departments.

In college, Patrick worked at the Georgia State Capitol and thinks politics has a big impact in the community.

“I knew that politics was going to be in my future, so that flame sparked way back in 2005, and everything that I've done since then until now has been in preparation for a moment like this,” said Patrick.

Patrick says her goals include making Warner Robins a smart city, bringing in more business to create jobs, and increasing recycling.

Post 1: Derek Mack (I), Leslie Morales, Jonathan Nichols

Post 3: Keith Lauritsen (I), Angie Eugene, Scott Howard