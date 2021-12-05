What you need to know for the 2021 Warner Robins Independence Day Concert

As we get closer to the event, we’re making sure you have everything you need to know for a good time.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One of Central Georgia’s biggest events is coming up this Friday – the Warner Robins Independence Celebration!

As we get closer to the event, we’re making sure you have everything you need to know for a good time.

WHEN: Friday, June 2. Gates open at 5 p.m.

WHERE: McConnell Talbert Stadium parking lot at 401 S. Davis Drive in Warner Robins

PARKING: There will be 10 designated parking areas this year.

Union Grove Baptist Church Field

C.B. Watson School (Handicap)

Warner Robins High School (Pickup/Drop off/Uber/Lyft)

Pearl Stephens School Area

Rumble Academy

Sacred Heart Catholic Church Complex

Robins Federal Credit Union

Middle Georgia State University

Commercial Circle Area

City of Warner Robins Municipal Complex

ROAD CLOSINGS: Starting at 3 p.m. Friday, Demon Valley Drive will be closed to ALL vehicles. Starting at 9:45 p.m. South Davis Drive will be closed during the fireworks show.

HOW TO GET IN: Gates will be at MLK Boulevard and South Davis Drive.

WHAT YOU CAN BRING: Small soft-sided coolers with sealed drinks, lawn chairs, diaper bags, small coolers for medical purpose such as insulin or baby formula. All items will be searched and persons are subject to search.

WHAT YOU CAN’T BRING: Drones, glass bottles, firearms, weapons, alcohol, rolling coolers, hard-sided coolers, pets, outside food and open drinks, large umbrellas, and tents.

ORDER OF EVENTS: Gates open at 5 p.m. with entertainment from AJ the DJ. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks to follow at 9:45 p.m. (Times are subject to change)

PERFORMERS: The opening act will be a singer-songwriter from Atlanta named Leah Belle Faser, then Callista Clark will take the stage, and finally headliner, Jimmie Allen.

You may have heard Allen on the radio in recent years with singles ‘Best Shot’ and ‘Make Me Want To’ which both hit #1 on the U.S. Country Airplay charts. Both singles were featured on his 2018 debut album, ‘Mercury Lane.’

He most recently released an EP in 2020 titled Bettie James, which contains the single ‘Freedom Was a Highway’ with Brad Paisley. He won New Male Artist of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards.