2022 Bibb County graduation dates, times announced

Only clear bags will be allowed into the Macon Coliseum.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County School District has announced graduation days and times. According to the district, each graduate will receive eight tickets.

All ceremonies will be held at the Macon Coliseum at 200 Coliseum Drive.

Below is the list:

Southwest High School - May 25 at 4 p.m.

Howard High School - May 25 at 7 p.m.

Westside High School - May 26 at 4 p.m.

Northeast High School - May 26 at 7 p.m.

Rutland High School - May 27 at 4 p.m.

Central High School - May 27 at 7 p.m.

Each ceremony will be streamed live.

Tickets are not required for Bibb County School District employees to attend.

Doors will open 60 minutes prior to the start of each ceremony.

Security protocols for entry will include metal detectors, handheld wanding and bag searches. No weapons are allowed.