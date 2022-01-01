Runners braved some chilly weather at the 50th anniversary of the event held in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON — It's already a victory to cross any finish line at the Chevron Houston Marathon. Beating the clock and breaking records at that marathon deserves an even bigger celebration.

Female runners broke records at the event's 50th anniversary this weekend.

Keira D'Amato (USA) made a new American Marathon Record with 2:19:12 Sunday. That beats the original 2006 record by 24 seconds (2:19:36).

The previous record holder Deena Kastor sent a shout-out to D'Amato on Twitter after hearing the news.

Houston, we have records 🚀@KeiraDAmato 🇺🇸 and @sarahall3 🇺🇸 respectively break American marathon and half marathon records, while Vicoty Chepngeno 🇰🇪 sets a North American all-comers’ half marathon record on a busy morning of road race action 👇 — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) January 16, 2022

Vicoty Chepgneno (Kenya) finished the half marathon at 1:05:03. Chepgneno made a new North American all-comers' half marathon record, according to World Athletics.

Presenting our Aramco Houston Half Marathon winners Milkesa Mengesha (Ethiopia) and Vicoty Chepngeno (Kenya). 🙌 ⚡️ Congratulations!#RunHou #RunHouston #HouHalf pic.twitter.com/J3p7qvGWsc — Houston Marathon (@HoustonMarathon) January 16, 2022

Sara Hall (USA) came in second for the half marathon, shaving 10 seconds off the last American Half Marathon Record at 1:07:15.

According to LetsRun.com, the previous record was also set in Houston by Molly Huddle in 2018. Huddle also shouted out Hall on Twitter saying, "You’re redefining what a pro sports career arc can look like every year."

Hall posted a victory tweet of her own, noting that this was the same course that her husband broke a record for 15 years ago.

We did it- American Record! 😭🇺🇸



Matching half marathon records with this guy- same place, set 15 years apart. What a ride it’s been! pic.twitter.com/7jGa6jfdeT — Sara Hall (@SaraHall3) January 16, 2022