Taco walk on the wild side with these creations for Forsyth Taco Week

Ten restaurants are participating in Forsyth's Taco Week, and the creations include two desserts and a pizza option

Example video title will go here for this video

FORSYTH, Ga. — Forsyth's Taco Week is underway and 10 restaurants are battling it out to see who has the best taco creation!

Rebecca Stone is the president and CEO of the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and says they held the event last year because people were eager to get out after being on lockdown.

"A lot of our local restaurants got hit pretty hard and our community was starving to get out," said Stone.

Each of the 10 restaurants created a special dish to sell all week for $7-10.

You can pick up a passport and get a sticker at each spot you visit. If you visit at least four places, you can turn your passport in by Monday, May 9, to be entered to win a $1,000 trip voucher to Mexico or New Mexico.

The winner will be announced on Taco Tuesday (May 10) on Facebook Live at 4 p.m.

Participating restaurants include:

El Tejado

Old Mill Market Company

The Pickled Okra

Sol Tacos and Tequila

Jonah's on Johnston

Fox City

Scoops

El Dorado

Grits Cafe

La Pasadita

Taco Week Pictures 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Eric Thomas, the owner of Jonah's on Johnston, says it was a no brainer to participate.

"We took it as a challenge," he said. "It gives me an option of being creative."

Their pizza is something Thomas calls an enchilada taco pizza. The base is molé and it's topped with ground beef, red onion, cheese, tomato, roasted red pepper, and avocado tomatillo sauce.

"I love molé sauce," Thomas said. "I kind of want to spread that to others."

Ultimately, Thomas says even if they don't win best taco, he'll still be able to enjoy the challenge.