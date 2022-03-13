2022 Forsythia Festival continues despite the weather

Vendors and visitors enjoyed the last day of the 2022 Forsythia Festival, despite heavy winds from the day before.

FORSYTH, Ga. — On Saturday, heavy winds put a damper on the Forsythia Festival in Forsyth.

But as the festival continued on Sunday some vendors decided to stay and sell their wares.

Winds were less harsh on Sunday morning and pedestrians were able to enjoy fried foods and music from guest performers.

The Forsythia Festival kicks off the beginning of spring in Forsyth. For some folks, even the wind couldn't rain on their parade.

Kim Winters of DK Design was one of the vendors who decided to stick it out during the heavy winds.

"We stayed most of the day, and we still had a really good turnout, everyone was just super supportive," she said.

For kids like Keegan Walter, there was so much to do.

"I kicked two out of three field goals. I slide down a slide. I did everything," he said.