Watch Live: 2022 Macon-Bibb State of the Community address

MACON, Ga. — Macon Mayor Lester Miller is slated to deliver his 2022 State of the Community address at Luther Williams Field Thursday.

The mayor expects about 475 people at Luther Williams Field to hear his plans for the next year.

It's a moment to reflect on community initiatives and projects from the previous year and to discuss plans for the next year.

Some of those initiatives include the county's fight to bust blight. They just knocked down the 156th house in that initiative Wednesday.

"We're gonna continue our blight program, Mental Health Matters and our MVP Program are certainly gonna be in focus throughout the year," Miller told 13WMAZ, "And economic development so we're very excited about what we're doing."

Miller says he's looking forward to spreading positivity about Team Macon-Bibb.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. with the mayor scheduled to speak at 12:15 p.m.