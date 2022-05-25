x
Local News

List: 2022 Memorial Day events in Central Georgia

The holiday honors those who have died while serving in the U.S. armed forces.

MACON, Ga. — BIBB

Memorial Day 5k Walk/Run 2022

  • When: May 28 at 7:30 a.m. 
  • Where: Central City Park 
  • What: Participants will be able to walk or run the 3.1 mile race through the park and around downtown Macon.

7th Annual Memorial Day Float

  • When: May 28 at 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Where: Amerson River Park
  • What: Come out for our 7th annual Memorial Day Float. We will be floating and cleaning the Ocmulgee River.

Memorial Day Service

BLECKLEY

Memorial Day Ceremony  

  • When: May 30 at 11 a.m.
  • Where: City Auditorium 
  • What: Video presentations and a video of the crosses posted in front of the courthouse, along with music

HOUSTON

Memorial Day Ceremonies

  • When: May 30 at 11 a.m.
  • Where: Magnolia Park Cemetery on Pleasant Hill Road in Warner Robins
  • What: Warner Robins Eagle Chapter 94 of TREA: The Enlisted Association will be hosting the ceremonies. The guest speaker will be Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick. Ceremonies will include the Honor Detail from Veterans High School JROTC, a 21-gun salute by the American Legion Post 172 Rifle Team, and Taps by a member of Bugles Across America.

JASPER

Memorial Day Concert 

  • When: May 30 at 7-7:45 p.m. 
  • Where: Thomas Persons Hall 
  • What: A concert with Monticello Community Band. Bring a picnic and some lawn chairs and enjoy a free Memorial Day concert and remembrance on the lawn of Thomas Persons Hall.

SUMTER

Memorial Day Weekend Events 

  • When: May 28-30
  • Where: Andersonville National Historic Site 
  • What: On May 29, the Memorial Day Observance Ceremony will be held in Andersonville National Cemetery. The U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence band will perform beginning at 1:30 p.m. and the formal program will begin at 2:00 p.m. On May 30, the Knights of Columbus will hold a special mass in the cemetery at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

Did we miss an event? Email the information to news@13wmaz.com

