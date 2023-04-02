2023 Little Miss and Mr. Cherry Blossom Pageant held in Macon

Ahead of the pinkest party on earth, the cherry blossom festival selected their little Mr. and Miss. Cherry Blossom.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Something to smile about this Saturday…the Cherry Blossom Festival is just over a month away!

Ahead of the pinkest party on earth, the Cherry Blossom Festival selected their little Mr. and Miss.

Drum roll please..... here are your new little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom....

little Mr. Damon Fico and little miss Denver McWhirter.

Saturday morning dozens of kiddos from 5-7 years old from across central Georgia dressed in their best and competed in the pageant at Wesleyan College in Porter auditorium.

Damon and Denver will be the new enthusiastic ambassadors for the Cherry Blossom royal court during the festival which runs from March 17 to the 26th.

"I can't believe this moment. I can't believe i won. This is probably the biggest opportunity I've had. Pretty excited...and I'm just so thankful for this opportunity, and I'm happy that my family could come to see me,” the kids said.