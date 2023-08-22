'It's a pick me up': 21 Century Partnership wants to collect 30,000 letters for Robins Air Force Military Members

You can drop off letters and items at 804 Park Drive, Warner Robins or look for the traveling mail box.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As Robins Air Force Base prepares to send another group of airmen overseas, 21st Century Partnership wants to make sure they're taken care of and reminded of home.

Lucas Norris served in the army for four years from 2011 to 2015.

"It formed me into the man that I am today. Taught me work ethic and how to do things on my own," Norris said.

He says military service runs in the family. So he's seen how it affects many people.

"Military families and singles, can sometimes feel when you get to a new base it can be overwhelming," he said. "You might not know your way around, you might not have people you know."

Those feelings of anxiety only increase when you go overseas.

"Day-to-day tasks overseas, can be challenging. Emotionally and physically," Norris said.

He says gifts and letters from family and friends helped him through.

"It's a big pick me up, its encouraging, it helps you make it through that however long that deployment is," Norris said.

Plus he says it helps you feel close to family.

"It kind of keeps you in tune with what's going on back home, because you also wanna have that connection, you don't want to lose that connection," Norris said. "It kind of gives you an understanding that everything's moving along at home and you will be back there eventually. It provides some support there."

Over the next two months, 21st Century Partnership is collecting travel-sized toiletries and pre-packaged snacks to send to the deployed military members and young airmen.

They say they are looking for small sized carry on products like:

lotion

dental floss

lens cleaning cloths

Q-tips

socks

gloves

warm hats

They're also looking for fun items like:

yo-yos

writing materials

small nerf balls

sudoku

decks of cards

They're also looking for small pre-packaged food items. You can create your own care package boxes to bring in, but they ask that the boxes are not sealed.

In honor of 21st Century Partnerships' 30th anniversary, they want to collect 30,000 letters for all members on the base.

"We want them to know, 'Hey. We appreciate that you are keeping this strong economic engine here in Middle Georgia," Debra Cox, who does community relations for 21st Century Partnerships, said.

She says this year they've already gotten an influx of support from the community businesses. She says everyone can take part, from schools to citizens.

She says they heavily encourage cards, letters and artwork. They want things that will be fun.

"Make sure that any items that you drop off, that you have those fun care package items," Cox said. "The cards, the fun toys, things that make people laugh, and feel encouraged when they're overseas."

You can address your letters to "military members". If you don't know what to write, Norris says he enjoyed reading about sports the most.

"Current events was something to keep up with, and I enjoyed getting some information on when I was over there," Norris said.

If you'd like to send a letter or some artwork to one of the Robins Air Force Base military members, you can look out for one the traveling mailboxes around the city. The location will constantly be updated on the partnership's Facebook page.

This Thursday, it will be at the Robins Regional Chambers Eggs and Issues Event.

You can also drop off letters and your care package items to the 21 century partnership building at 804 Park Drive in Warner Robins.