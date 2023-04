According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, Baba Agbaje was playing at the intramural fields when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A 21-year-old Mercer University student is dead after collapsing during a pick-up soccer game Monday night.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, Abdul Rasheed Babatunde Agbaje was playing at the intramural fields when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.

He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:48 p.m.

Agbaje was from Peachtree City. His family has been notified.